A firefighter disinfects Wuhan’s international airport building. Last month, the volume of passengers in China slumped 71.7 per cent year while the volume of cargo declined 23.4 per cent. Photo: Xinhua
China’s aviation industry shrinks as pandemic triggers US$5.6 billion in first-quarter losses

  • Air passenger traffic fell 53.9 per cent in the first three months, and volume could linger at low level despite recovery signs: CAAC
  • Airlines globally could lose as much as US$314 billion this year, according to IATA
Iris Ouyang
Updated: 7:25pm, 15 Apr, 2020

