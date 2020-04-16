The jump in negative equity cases comes after the Hong Kong government relaxed mortgage-lending rules in October last year. Photo: Roy Issa
More than 1,000 Hong Kong homeowners could see loans exceed value of properties in first quarter
- Instances of negative equity could rise by 680 per cent by the time the government releases data for first quarter
- Surge in negative equity could deepen a correction in home prices
Topic | Hong Kong property
