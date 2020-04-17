LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks rally on coronavirus treatment progress, US un-lock plans

  • Goertek gains as it reports net profit grew 47.6 per cent in 2019
  • Gold prices boosting Shandong Gold Mining
     
Kathleen Magramo , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 9:57am, 17 Apr, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
Kathleen Magramo , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 9:57am, 17 Apr, 2020

A Starbucks employee waits for customers at a shop at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing on March 28, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION

Welcome to Friday, traders!

Good news on virus treatment progress and gradually reopening the US economy is boosting sentiment. Lots of data today coming out of China that will give investors insight into the virus' damage.

We've got you covered on all the news and moves in mainland and Hong Kong markets. So visit us often through the day. 

-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

Stocks Blog