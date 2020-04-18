Mainland Chinese buyers have also stopped buying property in Hong Kong, which is expected to further depress home prices in the city. Photo: Roy Issa
Mainland Chinese investors are selling Hong Kong property after China reports first GDP contraction in four decades

  • Hong Kong areas popular among mainland buyers have seen prices fall the most
  • With coronavirus following trade war, forced selling is highly likely, Savills says
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 11:45am, 18 Apr, 2020

