It is also a good time for brands to strengthen their presence in Hong Kong. Luxury brand Hermes is expanding its Harbour City store, the shopping centre said. Photo: Nora Tam
As Hong Kong retail rents sink, new overseas retailers, mass-market brands eye expansion on the cheap

  • Most new leases signed will be 30 per cent to 50 per cent cheaper than previous leases, according to Cushman & Wakefield
  • Harbour City shopping centre to debut 20 new brands as well as restaurants in April and May
Sandy Li
Updated: 9:35pm, 19 Apr, 2020

