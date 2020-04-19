It is also a good time for brands to strengthen their presence in Hong Kong. Luxury brand Hermes is expanding its Harbour City store, the shopping centre said. Photo: Nora Tam
As Hong Kong retail rents sink, new overseas retailers, mass-market brands eye expansion on the cheap
- Most new leases signed will be 30 per cent to 50 per cent cheaper than previous leases, according to Cushman & Wakefield
- Harbour City shopping centre to debut 20 new brands as well as restaurants in April and May
Topic | Retail properties
It is also a good time for brands to strengthen their presence in Hong Kong. Luxury brand Hermes is expanding its Harbour City store, the shopping centre said. Photo: Nora Tam