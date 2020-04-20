LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China investors weigh recovery outlook after coronavirus sinks mainland GDP
- Hong Kong will see flood of earnings reports this week
Topic | Stocks Blog
People wearing face masks amid concerns over the COVID-19 coronavirus walk past Uniqlo and Adidas stores at a shopping mall in Beijing on April 19, 2020. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
Good day traders, and welcome to a fresh week!
China and the US are in a verbal spat over who is to blame for the spread of the coronavirus, which has now killed more than 165,000 people across the globe.
We've got you covered on action in Hong Kong and mainland markets!
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in