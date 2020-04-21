In this photo from April 17, a hotel in Taipei is illuminated to form the word ‘zero’ after Taiwan reported no new coronavirus cases for two consecutive days. Photo: AFP
Business

Taiwan’s successful coronavirus response is likely to boost its retail, hotel segments

  • Taiwan’s success in Covid-19 containment gives its retail and hotel businesses more chances of surviving the pandemic: Savills
  • Retail in Taiwan has been quite resilient as it has always relied on domestic demand, Hong Kong’s Arch Capital says
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak: All stories
Cheryl Arcibal
Cheryl Arcibal

Updated: 8:22am, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
In this photo from April 17, a hotel in Taipei is illuminated to form the word ‘zero’ after Taiwan reported no new coronavirus cases for two consecutive days. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE