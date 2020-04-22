The US saw a sharp rise in the number of property deals falling through in March. Photo: AFP
IMF forecast of deep global recession will send investors fleeing the property market, say analysts
- The IMF’s recent prediction of a global slowdown worse than anything since the Great Depression will hit demand for real estate, says Knight Frank
- The economic downturn brought on by the coronavirus outbreak ‘will have a significant impact on deal volume in 2020’, warns property consultancy Cushman and Wakefield
