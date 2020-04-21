LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks drop after epic oil futures plunge
- Oil rebounds in Asia trading after the US May futures contract plunged below zero
- Luxshare Precision's net profit jumps 73.1 per cent in 2019
Passengers from Wuhan are sorted by district after they arrive on a high speed train in Beijing on April 19, 2020. Wuhan, the city at the center of the global coronavirus epidemic, lifted a 76-day lockdown early April and allowed people to leave for destinations across China. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Good day traders!
The plunge in West Texas crude futures overnight was one for the history books. It put oil front and centre on traders' radars, as the virus continue to upend the sector.
We'll keep you up on the ramifications here as well as earnings and other market movers. Come back and check in throughout the day!
-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.