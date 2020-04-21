LIVE
Business
LIVE

Hong Kong, China stocks drop after epic oil futures plunge

  • Oil rebounds in Asia trading after the US May futures contract plunged below zero 
  • Luxshare Precision's net profit jumps 73.1 per cent in 2019
SCMP
Kathleen Magramo , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 11:54am, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP
Kathleen Magramo , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 11:54am, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Passengers from Wuhan are sorted by district after they arrive on a high speed train in Beijing on April 19, 2020. Wuhan, the city at the center of the global coronavirus epidemic, lifted a 76-day lockdown early April and allowed people to leave for destinations across China. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION

Good day traders!

The plunge in West Texas crude futures overnight was one for the history books. It put oil front and centre on traders' radars, as the virus continue to upend the sector.

We'll keep you up on the ramifications here as well as earnings and other market movers. Come back and check in throughout the day!

And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click 
here
. If you need to reach the stocks team, email 
[email protected]
.

-- Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.  It is subject to our T&C.  SCMP (as defined in 
T&C
) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection.

 

Sign up now
and get a 10% discount (original price US$400) off the China AI Report 2020 by SCMP Research. Learn about the AI ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu & JD.com through our in-depth case studies, and explore new applications of AI across industries. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives from leading China AI companies (via live Q&A sessions). Offer valid until 31 May 2020.
Stocks Blog