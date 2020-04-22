The residential land on Anderson Road in Kwun Tong. It is one of three sites that might attract lower bids from Hong Kong property developers. Photo: Martin Chan
Bids for Hong Kong’s land tenders may come in with 20 per cent discounts, foretelling more woes for city’s real estate industry

  • Estimated valuations of three plots could be cut by as much as a fifth by property developers
  • Developers’ bids will be ‘indicative of the property market and economy in the future’: Centaline Surveyors
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 8:00am, 22 Apr, 2020

