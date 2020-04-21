Britain has extended the lockdown to help curb the spread of coronavirus. The restrictions imposed by the UK government are expected to hit the economy badly in the second quarter. Photo: AP Photo
Covid-19 lockdown to cost UK’s housing market US$18 billion in lost sales
- The lockdown will result in 526,000 fewer home sales this year, says Knight Frank
- Savills has cut its UK housing sales forecast by 52 per cent to 566,000 units this year and expects prices to fall between 5 and 10 per cent
