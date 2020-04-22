LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stock markets slide on oil turmoil, coronavirus fatigue
- West Texas crude gaining in Asia trading, after falling in negative territory
- China Shanshui Cement Group the latest to issue profit warning on virus pressures
Topic | Stocks Blog
Taking a virus break. A man sits next to a fountain at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong on April 21, 2020. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION
Welcome to Wednesday, traders --
Overnight, US benchmarks slid as the turmoil in the oil universe spilled out and depressed sentiment. The virus continues to call the shots, and we are getting more earnings today that will show the extent of its damage.
So, stay with us throughout the day! We've got you covered on all the news and moves you need to stay on top of Hong Kong and China markets.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in