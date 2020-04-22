LIVE
Business
LIVE

Hang Seng Index, China stock markets slide on oil turmoil, coronavirus fatigue

  • West Texas crude gaining in Asia trading, after falling in negative territory
  • China Shanshui Cement Group the latest to issue profit warning on virus pressures
SCMP
Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 10:49am, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP
Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 10:49am, 22 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Taking a virus break. A man sits next to a fountain at the Sun Yat Sen Memorial Park in Hong Kong on April 21, 2020. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION

Welcome to Wednesday, traders --

Overnight, US benchmarks slid as the turmoil in the oil universe spilled out and depressed sentiment. The virus continues to call the shots, and we are getting more earnings today that will show the extent of its damage.

So, stay with us throughout the day! We've got you covered on all the news and moves you need to stay on top of Hong Kong and China markets.

And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click 
here
. If you need to reach the stocks team, email 
[email protected]
.

-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.  It is subject to our T&C.  SCMP (as defined in 
T&C
) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection.

 

Sign up now
and get a 10% discount (original price US$400) off the China AI Report 2020 by SCMP Research. Learn about the AI ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu & JD.com through our in-depth case studies, and explore new applications of AI across industries. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives from leading China AI companies (via live Q&A sessions). Offer valid until 31 May 2020.
Stocks Blog