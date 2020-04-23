LIVE
Hang Seng Index seesaws in cautious trading despite goal set for US to reopen

  • US treasury secretary says world's largest economy could re-open by late August
  • Hong Kong Broadband Network posts positive earnings 
Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 11:37am, 23 Apr, 2020

Two people take a break from the virus to take a selfie on a cargo dock in Hong Kong on April 21, 2020. Photo: AFP
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

All eyes will be on Ali Health and Ping An Good Doctor, which have been on incredible rolls.

Stick with us throughout the day. We'll keep you up on earnings, expert analysis, changes in ratings and other market moving news. 

-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

