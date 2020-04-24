LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stock markets jittery over reported poor coronavirus drug trial results

  • Latest jobless claims boost out-of-work Americans due to virus to 26 million
  • Akeso's oversubscribed IPO soars on debut
Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 9:49am, 24 Apr, 2020

A man walks in Beijing’s Central Business District during morning rush hour as the country recovers from the coronavirus disease on April 17, 2020. Photo: Reuters
INTRODUCTION

TGIF, traders!

Investors got a painful reminder that there is no proven effective vaccine or treatment for the novel coronavirus that has spread across the globe, turning economies upside down and forcing much of the world's population to live under lockdown rules. The reports that Gilead's much-watched drug didn't help virus patients dampened the mood of US investors.

-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

