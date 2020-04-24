A few potential buyers queue up for Longfor Group and KWG Group’s Upper Riverbank residential project coming up in Kai Tak, on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong developers scale back project launches, slow down construction as demand dries up due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Construction of new homes falls 77 per cent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, government data shows
  • Few takers for Longfor Group and KWG Group’s Upper Riverbank project in Kai Tak, as only eight of the 72 flats are sold on Friday
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 9:34pm, 24 Apr, 2020

