A few potential buyers queue up for Longfor Group and KWG Group’s Upper Riverbank residential project coming up in Kai Tak, on Friday. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong developers scale back project launches, slow down construction as demand dries up due to coronavirus outbreak
- Construction of new homes falls 77 per cent in the first quarter from the previous three-month period, government data shows
- Few takers for Longfor Group and KWG Group’s Upper Riverbank project in Kai Tak, as only eight of the 72 flats are sold on Friday
Topic | Hong Kong property
