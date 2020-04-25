Few potential buyers were seen queuing for CK Asset Holdings' Seaside Sonata apartment complex in Sham Shui Po on 25 April 2020. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong home buyers shun developers’ sales overtures as economic slump deters families from capital commitments
- CK Asset Holdings sold 11 of the 170 Seaside Sonata flats on offer in Sham Shui Po at 7pm, as buyers shrugged aside the 29 per cent average discount
- Sun Hung Kai Properties (SHKP) sold 12 of 20 Mount Regency II apartments in Tuen Mun, and found buyers for 12 out of 14 units at St Martin in Tai Po
