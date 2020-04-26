Fuel prices are displayed at a PetroChina petrol station in Hong Kong. PetroChina is the most aggressive of the five fuel retailers in the city, spending HK$3.75 billion for 11 sites sold by government tender since April 2009. Photo: Bloomberg
Why do Hongkongers pay sky-high prices for petrol when international oil remains at multi-year lows?
- The cost of land on which petrol filling stations are built has risen over 400 per cent in the last 10 years, which the government retenders after the expiry of the 21-year lease period
- Fuel retailers say there are a range of factors for the delay in lower prices to be reflected at the pump, including high inventory levels, government tax, salaries and land costs
Topic | Energy
