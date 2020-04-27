LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stock markets gain on coronavirus progress
- Raft of earnings out this week
- Trading week in Hong Kong clipped to three days due to holidays
People walk by a giant painting in Beijing depicting China's capital city on April 26, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Welcome to Monday --
It's going to be a short trading week for Hong Kong -- only three days. And the mainland will be closed on Friday as well. The Stock Connect is closed on Thursday and Friday. Your bloggers will be hard at work through Thursday.
We've got you covered on all the main news and moves. So come back often.
-- Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
