The Malaysian city of Johor Baharu is located about a 30-minute drive from Singapore. Photo: SCMP Handout
Hongkongers delay home purchases in Malaysia as lockdown measures freeze market
- Hong Kong buyers pause on Malaysian property as lockdown restricts movements, closes non-essential businesses
- Malaysia remains a top destination for migration and retirement with its lower cost of living, despite Covid-19 outbreak
Topic | Asia housing and property
The Malaysian city of Johor Baharu is located about a 30-minute drive from Singapore. Photo: SCMP Handout