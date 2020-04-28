LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stock markets see early cautious trading amid coronavirus
- Kweichow Moutai net profit up 16.7 per cent in first quarter despite lockdown
- Anhui Conch Cement sees 19.2 per cent drop in net profit in first quarter
People pose for a selfie at a public park overlooking the Forbidden City, which remains closed to the public, in Beijing on April 25, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Happy Tuesday, traders --
Monday's risk-on sentiment is carrying on into today. Lots of earnings. Lots of ratings updates. Lots of action. So stick with us through the day!
-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
