Hang Seng Index, China stock markets see early cautious trading amid coronavirus

  • Kweichow Moutai net profit up 16.7 per cent in first quarter despite lockdown
  • Anhui Conch Cement sees 19.2 per cent drop in net profit in first quarter 
Kathleen Magramo , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 12:02pm, 28 Apr, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
People pose for a selfie at a public park overlooking the Forbidden City, which remains closed to the public, in Beijing on April 25, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION

Happy Tuesday, traders --

Monday's risk-on sentiment is carrying on into today. Lots of earnings. Lots of ratings updates. Lots of action. So stick with us through the day!

-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 

