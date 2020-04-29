Construction work progresses on Wheelock Properties’ Malibu project in Lohas Park, as of March 28, 2018. The developer has the delayed the project’s handover to buyers by two months to August this year. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus disrupts Hong Kong’s property industry as construction on 90 per cent of projects is delayed
- Delivery of keys to buyers of units Wheelock’s Malibu project and Emperor International’s Seaside Castle has been delayed between three and six months
- For the first time ever, no construction was started on new projects in the first two months of the year, Buildings Department data shows
