Hang Seng Index, China stock markets sluggish in guarded trading amid coronavirus
- JD.com said to file US$2 billion secondary listing in Hong Kong
- Property developer Wheelock expects net loss of HK$6 billion in Q1
People walk by sculptures on display outside an art gallery in Beijing on April 28, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
It's a short trading week. Today will be the last trading day of the month in Hong Kong. China markets are open Thursday, and the Blog will be covering them for you.
We're off to a busy start, with a scoop by Bloomberg that JD.com -- the Chinese e-commerce giant -- has filed for a secondary listing in Hong Kong. We'll have more earnings.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day!
-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
