A street with shuttered shops in Singapore. Photo: AFP
Singapore’s Reits continue to be squeezed by coronavirus fallout and measures, with government support bringing little relief

  • The city has allowed affected tenants to seek rent deferrals, which will hurt cash flow: asset manager Principal Global Investors
  • Singapore Reits’ problem ‘arguably short term and cyclical’ compared with Hong Kong trusts’ ‘deep-seated challenge’
Martin Choi
Updated: 2:00pm, 30 Apr, 2020

