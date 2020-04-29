The plot of land on top of the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, Austin Road, West Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong
Sun Hung Kai, Kwok family sell 30 per cent stake in office space at Hong Kong’s most expensive commercial site to Ping An Life for US$1.45 billion
- China’s Ping An Life Insurance will buy the space on top of the West Kowloon high-speed rail station for HK$11.27 billion (US$1.45 billion)
- SHKP won the biggest parcel of commercial land ever sold in the city for a record HK$42.23 billion (US$5.4 billion) in November last year
Topic | SHKP
The plot of land on top of the West Kowloon high-speed rail station, Austin Road, West Kowloon. Photo: Winson Wong