Li is the chairman of China Media Capital. Photo: Bloomberg
Thomas Hui, trusted aide of Li Ruigang – ‘China’s Rupert Murdoch’ – is named chairman of Hong Kong’s troubled TVB free-to-air broadcaster
- This latest move signals Li’s increasing influence at the city’s biggest free-to-air broadcaster
- The changes in top management comes after Charles Chan Kwok-keung stepped down as chairman on February 4 this year
Topic | Television Broadcasts (TVB)
