Air China planes are seen parked on the tarmac at Beijing Capital Airport in March. China will drastically cut its international flight routes as demand shrinks due to the spread of the Covid-19. Photo: AFP
China’s largest airlines have biggest slump in earnings since 2008 crisis with industry predicting worse to come
- Earnings at Air China, China Southern, China Eastern collapsed last quarter amid pandemic as travel demand evaporated
- Hope on Labour Day recovery may be short-term respite as China Southern sees more negative impact in fist half results
Topic | Aviation
