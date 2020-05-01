Hotel Alexandra in Hong Kong has delayed its opening slated for early this year. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Hong Kong luxury hoteliers to delay 1,000-odd new rooms in market at disastrous levels due to pandemic and protests
- CK Asset Holdings has deferred the opening of its 840-room Hotel Alexandra in Fortress Hill to a later date
- A consortium has pushed back the 206-room The Silveri Hong Kong MGallery in Tung Chung by at least six months
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
