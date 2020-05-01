SixRock is looking for golf and resort projects that are likely to benefit from the prestige of their illustrious group. Photo: Shutterstock
Rockefeller family revives business interest in mainland China, betting on illustrious name to boost golf and real estate projects
- The SixRock group, founded by sixth-generation family members, would profit from licensing deals for the use of the brand
- The Rockefellers, one of the first American families to invest in China, are keen to reinvigorate their interests there
