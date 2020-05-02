Luxury residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s business elite are cashing in their luxury villas at a loss as they brace for the city’s worst economic recession
- Many company owners and executives are looking to free up much-needed cash to keep their businesses going as pandemic ravages the economy, property agents say
- The city’s economy will shrink by 4 to 7 per cent this year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po warned this week
Topic | Hong Kong property
Luxury residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. Photo: Roy Issa