Luxury residential buildings on Mount Kellett Road, The Peak, one of Hong Kong’s most exclusive neighbourhoods. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong’s business elite are cashing in their luxury villas at a loss as they brace for the city’s worst economic recession

  • Many company owners and executives are looking to free up much-needed cash to keep their businesses going as pandemic ravages the economy, property agents say
  • The city’s economy will shrink by 4 to 7 per cent this year, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po warned this week
Pearl Liu
Updated: 8:53am, 2 May, 2020

