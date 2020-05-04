LIVE
Hang Seng Index falls nearly 950 points on US-China tensions over coronavirus
- Casinos, new economy stocks hammered
- Mainland stock markets closed today and Tuesday
Hikers flock to Lion Rock Country Park, Sha Tin, on a hot Sunday as Hong Kong recorded no new coronavirus infections today, the 14th day in a row. Photo: Winson Wong
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders! And welcome to a fresh month.
We've got you covered on all the moves and news in Hong Kong stocks today. Renewed tension between the US and China over the virus is driving sentiment.
So stick with us throughout the day.
-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
