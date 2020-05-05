Union Medical is Champion Reit’s biggest tenant at Langham Place. Photo: Jonathan Wong
In a first, Hong Kong health care firm allots shares to landlord to offset rent amid coronavirus ravaged economy
- Union Medical Healthcare allots 0.8 per cent of its enlarged share capital to Champion Reit, its landlord at Langham Place
- Reit unit holders did not sign up for risk of owning health care provider’s shares, activist investor David Webb says
