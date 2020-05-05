Union Medical is Champion Reit’s biggest tenant at Langham Place. Photo: Jonathan Wong
In a first, Hong Kong health care firm allots shares to landlord to offset rent amid coronavirus ravaged economy

  • Union Medical Healthcare allots 0.8 per cent of its enlarged share capital to Champion Reit, its landlord at Langham Place
  • Reit unit holders did not sign up for risk of owning health care provider’s shares, activist investor David Webb says
Lam Ka-sing
Updated: 7:30am, 5 May, 2020

