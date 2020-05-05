LIVE
Traders on hunt for bargains after Monday's 1,000-point Hang Seng Index rout on souring US-China relations
- Hong Kong first quarter GDP falls 8.9 per cent, far worse than expected
- More earnings ahead, including Budweiser on Thursday
Hong Kong is returning to work after successfully containing the virus. But protests have started up again, threatening the battered economy. Photo: May Tse
Good day, traders --
We saw the worst fall in six weeks Monday, with a more than 1,000-point drop. US-China relations continue to sour. One analyst says Hong Kong markets will see renewed volatility as the US presidential election gets closer (it's not until November).
We've got you covered in the Hong Kong market. Mainland markets are still closed for a holiday.
-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
