The Hennessy Road building that has been put on sale. Very few properties change hands on this strip because of its ‘incredibly prestigious’ location, an analyst has said. Photo: Handout
Prime Hong Kong retail property goes up for sale, as long-term investors look to cut their losses
- An entire block on Hennessy Road has been listed for sale for the first time since 2009
- Hong Kong’s retail market might see structural shift after years of success supported by mainland Chinese spending: Savills
Topic | Hong Kong property
The Hennessy Road building that has been put on sale. Very few properties change hands on this strip because of its ‘incredibly prestigious’ location, an analyst has said. Photo: Handout