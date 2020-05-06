Investment demand for car parking spaces in Hong Kong has ebbed a lot. Photo: SCMP
Craze for car parking spaces stalls as sentiment takes a hit amid weakening economy, coronavirus pandemic
- Transactions of car parking spaces in April fell 67 per cent year on year to 225, while turnover declined by 84.2 per cent to US$46.17 million, data shows
- Prices of car parking spaces could drop by a further 10 per cent and volume by another 20 per cent in the next two months, says co-founder of Carparkhk.com
