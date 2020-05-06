Bills stuck on a property agent’s office on March 4, 2020, says buyers should take advantage of the Federal Reserve’s rate cut as it will boost Hong Kong’s housing market. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong property prices to rise 5-10 per cent by year-end, Citi expects
- Home prices should rise this month onwards as Covid-19 concerns dissipate and buyers unleash pent up demand in the market, Citi says
- Property transactions and volume rise 7 per cent month on month in April, Land Registry data shows
Topic | Hong Kong property
