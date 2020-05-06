LIVE
Business
LIVE

Hang Seng Index on track to extend gains as investors bet on reopening experiments from coronavirus lockdowns

  • Budweiser APAC has disappointed investors, but continues to have analyst fans. It reports Thursday morning
  • China markets fall on return from holidays
SCMP
Gigi Choy , Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price

Updated: 12:18pm, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP
Gigi Choy , Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price

Updated: 12:18pm, 6 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Workers maintain overhead lines at Pingnan Railway Station of Ningde City, southeast China’s Fujian Province. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

China comes back into action today. Hong Kong is looking to extend Tuesday's gains, after its Monday rout that kicked off the new month of trading.

And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click 
here
. If you need to reach the stocks team, email 
[email protected]
.
-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong 



Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard.  It is subject to our T&C.  SCMP (as defined in 
T&C
) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection.
Sign up now
and get a 10% discount (original price US$400) off the China AI Report 2020 by SCMP Research. Learn about the AI ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu & JD.com through our in-depth case studies, and explore new applications of AI across industries. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives from leading China AI companies (via live Q&A sessions). Offer valid until 31 May 2020.
Stocks Blog