LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index on track to extend gains as investors bet on reopening experiments from coronavirus lockdowns
- Budweiser APAC has disappointed investors, but continues to have analyst fans. It reports Thursday morning
- China markets fall on return from holidays
Topic | Stocks Blog
Workers maintain overhead lines at Pingnan Railway Station of Ningde City, southeast China’s Fujian Province. Photo: Xinhua
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders --
China comes back into action today. Hong Kong is looking to extend Tuesday's gains, after its Monday rout that kicked off the new month of trading.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
-- Kathleen Magramo, Gigi Choy and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in