George Chen Dah-ren shows food packaging made from Ecoinno’s ‘green composite material’ at the company’s offices in Hong Kong Science & Technology Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Boosted by US$6 million Alibaba cash injection, Hong Kong compostable food packaging start-up takes on single-use plastics
- Ecoinno has received US$6 million from the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund for manufacturing facilities that include a fully automated factory in Tai Po
- One of start-up’s first customers will be a Hong Kong airline once flights resume
