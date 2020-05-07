George Chen Dah-ren shows food packaging made from Ecoinno’s ‘green composite material’ at the company’s offices in Hong Kong Science & Technology Park. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Boosted by US$6 million Alibaba cash injection, Hong Kong compostable food packaging start-up takes on single-use plastics

  • Ecoinno has received US$6 million from the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund for manufacturing facilities that include a fully automated factory in Tai Po
  • One of start-up’s first customers will be a Hong Kong airline once flights resume
Topic |   Environment
Eric Ng
Updated: 12:10pm, 7 May, 2020

