A duplex at 56 Repulse Bay Road has been acquired by a Tencent executive. Photo: Roy Issa
Tencent executive buys duplex in prestigious Repulse Bay seafront development for US$35 million
- Buyer paid 18 per cent less than the original asking price for the 5,076 sq ft property at 56 Repulse Bay Road
- Hong Kong’s luxury property market has been hit by poor sentiment, with only 118 villas selling in the first quarter, the lowest in the past four years, says Centaline
Topic | Hong Kong property
