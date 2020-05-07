LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stocks feel pressure on coronavirus concerns, US-China tensions

  • Budweiser APAC posts net loss of US$41 million in first quarter
  • Coronavirus triggers China's weakest corporate earnings in a decade
Gigi Choy , Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price

Updated: 10:04am, 7 May, 2020

A man walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 4, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION

Good day, traders --

What a week so far in Hong Kong! Big 1,000-point drop on Monday. Then back-to-back gains. The Hang Seng Index looks ripe for profit taking today. Meanwhile, US-China tensions and the worst corporate earnings in China in a decade are weakening sentiment in mainland stocks.

--Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 



