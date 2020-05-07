--Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong KongNote: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in) shall not be liable for any loss, damage and costs relating to any investments in securities or otherwise in this connection.