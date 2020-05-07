LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stocks feel pressure on coronavirus concerns, US-China tensions
- Budweiser APAC posts net loss of US$41 million in first quarter
- Coronavirus triggers China's weakest corporate earnings in a decade
A man walks past a bank electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 4, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
Good day, traders --
What a week so far in Hong Kong! Big 1,000-point drop on Monday. Then back-to-back gains. The Hang Seng Index looks ripe for profit taking today. Meanwhile, US-China tensions and the worst corporate earnings in China in a decade are weakening sentiment in mainland stocks.
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day!
--Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
