Hang Seng Index, China stocks gaining on hopes around coronavirus, US-China tensions

  • Can Kweichow Moutai stay above 1,300 yuan for a third day?
  • BYD says its new energy vehicle sales dropped 64 per cent in April year-on-year
Kathleen Magramo , Gigi Choy and Deb Price

Updated: 11:51am, 8 May, 2020

Topic |   Stocks Blog
Construction workers leave a construction site in Beijing on May 6, 2020. China is largely back to work after efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION

Happy Friday, traders!

Still feeling Monday's big 1,000-point drop? 

Well, we're seeing some risk-on sentiment this morning in Hong Kong and mainland China.

We've got you covered on all the main news and moves. So come back to see us often!

--Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong 



