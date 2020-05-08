LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index, China stocks gaining on hopes around coronavirus, US-China tensions
- Can Kweichow Moutai stay above 1,300 yuan for a third day?
- BYD says its new energy vehicle sales dropped 64 per cent in April year-on-year
Topic | Stocks Blog
Construction workers leave a construction site in Beijing on May 6, 2020. China is largely back to work after efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Happy Friday, traders!
Still feeling Monday's big 1,000-point drop?
Well, we're seeing some risk-on sentiment this morning in Hong Kong and mainland China.
We've got you covered on all the main news and moves. So come back to see us often!
And, hey, are you getting your Live Stocks Blog every morning via email? You can! Don't miss out on our coverage of Hong Kong and mainland markets each trading day! If you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
--Gigi Choy, Kathleen Magramo and Deb Price in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in