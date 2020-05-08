The plot on offer is the second largest at Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s first commercial tender of the year, for Kai Tak plot, receives four bids despite 20 per cent drop in valuation

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings, K&K Property and a consortium of Sino Land and Lifestyle International Holding bid for plot at city’s former airport
  • Number of bidders is in line with expectations, analysts say
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Martin Choi
Updated: 7:47pm, 8 May, 2020

