The plot on offer is the second largest at Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong’s first commercial tender of the year, for Kai Tak plot, receives four bids despite 20 per cent drop in valuation
- Sun Hung Kai Properties, CK Asset Holdings, K&K Property and a consortium of Sino Land and Lifestyle International Holding bid for plot at city’s former airport
- Number of bidders is in line with expectations, analysts say
Topic | Hong Kong property
The plot on offer is the second largest at Kai Tak, Hong Kong’s former airport. Photo: Martin Chan