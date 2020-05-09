Chris Smalls, fired from Amazon, protesting outside an Amazon.com facility in the Staten Island borough of New York on Friday, May 1, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Trump’s bet on jobs unravels on America’s worst slump since the Great Depression, as does his path back to the White House
- The collapse of the US jobs market robs Trump of his chief argument for re-election and will fuel his drive to quickly “reopen” the US economy, even as solid majorities of Americans are reluctant to return to public life
- One decades-old formula, from Yale economist Ray Fair, estimates that each percentage-point increase in the unemployment rate costs the incumbent 2.3 points in vote share come Election Day
