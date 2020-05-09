Sales agents outnumber homebuyers at the sales office of China Evergrade’s Emerald Bay project at Billion Plaza in Cheung Sha Wan on May 9, 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Evergrande’s Emerald Bay flats flop in their third weekend sale in three months as homebuyers ignore developer’s discount

  • China Evergrande sold 34 flats, or 10 per cent of the 335 units at the Emerald Bay project in Tuen Mun as at 4:30pm
  • Latest sales come a day after city relaxes curbs on social distancing as Covid-19 outbreak eases
Martin Choi
Updated: 7:51pm, 9 May, 2020

Sales agents outnumber homebuyers at the sales office of China Evergrade’s Emerald Bay project at Billion Plaza in Cheung Sha Wan on May 9, 2020. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
