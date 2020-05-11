LIVE
Hang Seng gaining on coronavirus progress, 'Two Sessions' expectations
- Movie-related stocks jump as cinemas reopen in China and Hong Kong
- Sunny Optical rockets on reports of boost in shipments of glass lenses, camera modules
Visitors enjoy Beijing's popular Temple of Heaven on May 10, 2020. Photo: Associated Press
INTRODUCTION
Good day, traders!
Welcome to a fresh week. Looks like we'll see some risk on sentiment, with investors looking past grim jobs numbers and virus deaths out of the US to China signals to support its economy.