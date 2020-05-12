Rents in Central, the world’s most expensive office market, returned to 2017 levels as companies downsized or moved somewhere cheaper to save costs. Photo: Roy Issa
Landlords in Central, Hong Kong slash rents by more than a third as vacancy climbs to six-year high amid economy crushed by coronavirus

  • Rents in the world’s most expensive office market return to 2017 levels as companies downsize or move somewhere cheaper to save costs
  • The Center recently leased office space for HK$55 per square foot, the lowest monthly rate since April 2016 in the world’s most expensive building
Sandy Li
Updated: 7:03am, 12 May, 2020

