Starting Wednesday, we will move from the Live Blog format to a more traditional story form that is updated regularly and contains the best of the elements of the Blog -- ratings changes, hot and cold stocks, analyst commentary, charts, etc. Your newsletter will be renamed "Markets Today," and will come to you with the nuts and bolts of what you need to know about our markets in the early morning trading session. Anyone already signed up will get the newsletter as usual and it will direct you to our main stocks story.