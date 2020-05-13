Customers at a restaurant in Central on Friday after the Hong Kong government eased social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Business

Hong Kong restaurants back in busy mode as social distancing measures are eased, but recovery still a long way off

  • Restaurants do roaring business over the weekend as malls and food and beverage operators launch Mother’s Day promotions
  • The worst for the retail sector is over as sentiment is starting to pick up, says Cusson Leung of JPMorgan
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing
Lam Ka-sing

Updated: 8:41am, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Customers at a restaurant in Central on Friday after the Hong Kong government eased social distancing measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE