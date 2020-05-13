One of the two floors WeWork has given up in Hysan Place. Photo: Pearl Liu
WeWork dumps about fifth of coworking space, in breach of leases signed with major Hong Kong landlords
- New York-based company has given up two floors in Hysan Place in Causeway bay and six floors in Sun Life Tower in Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui
- Analysts say landlords Hysan Development and Wharf have burned their fingers, can’t chase WeWork for compensation
Topic | WeWork
