One of the two floors WeWork has given up in Hysan Place. Photo: Pearl Liu
Business

WeWork dumps about fifth of coworking space, in breach of leases signed with major Hong Kong landlords

  • New York-based company has given up two floors in Hysan Place in Causeway bay and six floors in Sun Life Tower in Harbour City in Tsim Sha Tsui
  • Analysts say landlords Hysan Development and Wharf have burned their fingers, can’t chase WeWork for compensation
Topic |   WeWork
Pearl Liu
Pearl Liu

Updated: 9:32am, 13 May, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
One of the two floors WeWork has given up in Hysan Place. Photo: Pearl Liu
READ FULL ARTICLE