Transaction volumes fell 68 per cent in Singapore last quarter, according to JLL. Among the six mature property markets in the region, Hong Kong fared the worst, with a 74 per cent decline. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong, Singapore lead biggest pullback in Asia-Pacific commercial real-estate deals since 2008 financial crisis
- Investment fell by half in the first quarter from a year earlier, touching its lowest level since mid-2010: Real Capital Analytics
- Hong Kong, Singapore and China saw the biggest declines last quarter, based on JLL data
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
