Sales in Hong Kong and Asia will help CK Hutchison offset any losses incurred in Europe, it’s co-managing director says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Li Ka-shing’s CK Asset issues first profit warning as Hong Kong and UK businesses suffer, CK Hutchison says retail earnings might be halved this year
- CK Asset Holdings issues its first profit warning since its listing in 2015
- CK Hutchison says it was forced to shut stores in mainland China, Europe and the UK because of the pandemic
Topic | Li Ka-shing
